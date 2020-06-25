Samsung Galaxy M01s Storage, Color Details Leaked News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung might enhance its M series line-up by adding another new smartphone. From previous reports, we have already learned that Samsung is working on the Galaxy M01s. A new report recently revealed the storage and color options of the upcoming phone. Samsung has recently launched a budget-friendly phone from its M series in the Indian market - the Galaxy M01.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy M01s will come with 32GB of internal storage. The capability is similar to the recently sold Galaxy M01 which is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs. 8,999. It is also reported that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is likely to launch in Blue and Gray colors. On the other hand, the Galaxy M01 is offered in Blue and Red color options.

According to a new report, the Galaxy M01s expected to run on Android 10. Although previous reports claimed that the Galaxy M01s is being packed with Android 9 Pie. The phone is said to be powered by a more powerful chipset than the Snapdragon 439 SoC and is said to pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s was spotted on BIS certifications with the model number SM-M01F/DS. It also hinted that the smartphone will launch soon in India.

To recall, the Galaxy M01 features a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560 x 7,20 pixels. For software, it runs on Android 10. The device gets power from the 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For imaging duties, the Galaxy M01 has a dual-camera setup along with a 13MP primary camera.

According to the above information, the Galaxy M01s will pack with Android 10 and 32GB onboard storage, which is also available in the Galaxy M01. It looks like Samsung may launch the upcoming phone as a successor to the Galaxy M01. But we can't say for sure until the company reveals something about it.

