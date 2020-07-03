Samsung Galaxy M01s Support Page Goes Live India: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M01s might hit the stores any time soon in India. The device was recently spotted at the Google Play Console listing where the majority of its features were revealed. It has also been tipped that the device could debut as the rebranded Galaxy A10s. Now, the device has been listed at the Samsung India's official website which confirms an imminent launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Listed On Official Website

The Samsung Galaxy M01S has been spotted with the SM-M017F/DS model number of the company's official website. The company has not mentioned anything specific on the support page of this handset. But, the device is listed with 3GB RAM which corroborates with the previous leaks. While the official launch date hasn't been announced, it is expected to be available in the coming weeks. We will keep you posted on the same.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Expected Hardware And Software Features

The Samsung Galaxy M01s was recently leaked with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V HD+ LCD display that will have 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. If the device is indeed the rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s, we can expect it to feature a dual-rear camera setup equipped with a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

It could feature an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture packed inside the waterdrop notch. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. We already know about the 3GB RAM model, but, the Google Play Console database also suggested a 2GB RAM model.

The device is likely to be available with 32GB storage and is expected to support up to 512GB microSD card. It is worth noting that the Galaxy A10s was launched with Android Pie OS, however, the Galaxy M01s is expected to boot on Android 10 OS wrapped around One UI 2.0 interface. This device is likely to get its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery without any fast charging support.

