Samsung Galaxy M02 Gets Another Price Hike In India; Still Worth Buying? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched several budget smartphones in recent times and has given a price hike to a bunch of them. The Galaxy M02 is one of such budget offerings by the company which has received a price hike in India recently. The company has now increased the price of this handset once again in the country. How much will extra money you will need to shell out to buy the Samsung Galaxy M02 and is the price hike worth? Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price Hiked Again In India

Samsung has again increased the price of Galaxy M02 by Rs. 500 in India. The company had given this handset the same price hike earlier as well. Both the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants will now be retailing with the new prices.

The Galaxy M02's 2GB RAM model will now be selling at Rs. 7,999, while the 3GB RAM model will be sold at Rs. 8,499. Notably, the base model was announced at Rs. 6,999 and the top model for Rs. 7,499. Both variants have become expensive by Rs. 1,000 in the country following two price hikes. The color options available are black, blue, and red.

Is Galaxy M02 Still Worth A Buy Following Second Price Hike?

The Galaxy M02 is an entry-level smartphone by Samsung with some basic set of hardware such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The device features a dual-rear camera setup which houses a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. It has a 5MP camera inside the notch for selfies.

The device uses the MediaTek MT6739W processor with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on Android 10 OS and offers standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with standard charging speeds.

The Galaxy M02 has been one of the most affordable offerings by Samsung in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment. The device's lower launch price has always been one of the major success factors for this smartphone in the Indian market.

With two price hikes in a row, it has become expensive by Rs. 1,000 in India. While the device has become costly compared to its initial days, it still retails below Rs. 10,000 price mark. The device still makes for a fair deal in its category with the increased prices.

Best Mobiles in India