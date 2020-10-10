Samsung Galaxy M02 Gets Certified Online; Might Launch As Rebadged Galaxy A02 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has reportedly started working on a new budget smartphone which will be launched in the Galaxy M series. The suggested device is the Galaxy M02 whose existence has been confirmed by a mobile certification website. The upcoming handset will be a successor to the Galaxy M01 and is speculated to arrive as the rebranded Galaxy A02.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Certification Details

The Samsung Galaxy M02 bagged its certification via NEMKO AS mobile authentication platform. It has been listed with the SM-M025F/DS model number. The listing doesn't mention any features of the upcoming handset but mentions Galaxy A02 variants as well. Considering the company has taken this approach (re-launching Galaxy M01 as the Galaxy A01), we might see the Galaxy M02 as the rebadged Galaxy A02.

So What Can We Expect In Terms Of Hardware?

It is worth noting that the Galaxy A02 is also yet to hit the stores officially. The device is still under development and has been spotted earlier at Geekbench. The smartphone was spotted with SM-A025F model number running on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The name of the processor wasn't specified, however, it suggested a 1.80GZ clock speed.

The Geekbench listing also revealed 2GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS. As of now, other features are hidden and we don't know how many rear cameras the device will offer and what size display and battery it will be equipped with. Nevertheless, the smartphone will likely launch with an LCD display with an HD+ resolution. Also, we can expect a battery bigger than 4,000 mAh capacity.

As for the benchmark scores, the SM-A025F had scored 751 points in the single-core and 3,824 points in the multi-core test. We are waiting for some more details on the Galaxy M02 and the Galaxy A02 smartphones. Until the company gives any official confirmation on its plan of launching the Galaxy M02 as the rebadged Galaxy A02, we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt.

