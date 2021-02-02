Samsung Galaxy M02 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in the country as the latest budget handset in the M-series. The handset offers features like dual-cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. As far as colors are concerned, the Galaxy M02 comes in Blue, Red, Gray, and Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price And Sale

The price of the Galaxy M02 has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. However, the phone will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 6,799. There is another 3GB model which price is yet to be revealed. Moreover, the phone will go for sale starting February 7 via Samsung.com, Amazon India, and leading offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Features

In terms of features, the handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by the Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. The 32GB onboard storage also supports additional storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Software-wise, the handset runs on Android 10-based One UI custom skin out-of-the-box. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports standard 10W charging. For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M02 offers a dual-rear camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the phone gets a 5MP camera for selfies and videos.

For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging and data sync. Lastly, the handset measures 164.0 x 75.9 x 9.1mm in dimensions and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Competitors

At this price range, the Galaxy M02 will compete against smartphones like the Realme C15 and the Poco C3. However, the Realme C15 costs a little higher than the Galaxy M02 but it does offer a 13MP quad-lens setup, a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and so on.

