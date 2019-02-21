Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale starts at 12 noon on Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The flash sale will be hosted on Amazon India's website as well as Samsung online store starting 12 noon.

Samsung had recently introduced its reinvented affordable smartphone lineup the Galaxy M in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M series replaces the company's previous affordable smartphone lineup the Galaxy J and On series. The latest Galaxy M series comprising of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M30 has been received quite well by the Indian audience and has been made available to the consumers via flash sales. Both the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 smartphones are going up for sale again in India today.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 will be available for purchase via a flash sale today. The flash sale will be hosted on Amazon India's website as well as Samsung online store starting 12 noon. Interested users are suggested to head to the respective online stores a little earlier than the sale begins and use a reliable internet connection.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M10's base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 7,990, whereas, the 3GB RAM and 32GB model carries a price tag of Rs 8,990. The Galaxy M20 is also available in two storage and RAM options. The standard variant that has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant has a price label of Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 specifications:

Both the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 comes with an Infinity-V display type with the Galaxy M10 sporting a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and the Galaxy M20 featuring a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution.

The Galaxy M10 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor which is paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset which is combined with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.