Samsung Galaxy M11 4GB RAM Variant Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 1,000

Samsung Galaxy M11 made its debut in India back in June last year. Now, the phone has received a price cut for the second time. 91mobiles reports, the high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage will get a price cut of Rs. 1,000. So, it can be purchased at Rs. 10,999. The new price also reflects on Samsung's official website and will also be applicable to offline stores.

On the other hand, the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is currently selling in the country at Rs. 9,999. The phone is available in Violet, Black, and Metallic Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M11: Specifications

In terms of features, the Galaxy M11 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and is also protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The phone gets its power from the Snapdragon 450 SoC which can handle normal usage and the chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage which can also be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot.

It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with custom OneUI skin on top. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which supports 15W fast charging. For imaging, you get a triple-camera setup at the rear of the phone which includes a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the handset gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and videos.

Lastly, the handset also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Dimension-wise, it measures 161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm and weighs 197g.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 a good phone for an asking price of RS. 10,000. It is based on the Qualcomm chipset. Besides, it offers a triple rear lens, expandable storage options, a huge battery.

