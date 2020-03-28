Samsung Galaxy M11 Official Renders And Specifications Surface Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that Samsung doesn't want to rest its horses as a new Galaxy M smartphone is likely making a debut soon. Following the launch of the Galaxy M21, the company is gearing to announce the Galaxy M11. The upcoming smartphone will be succeeding in the Galaxy M10 which was the first handset in this series when it was announced last year. In the latest development, the official render and specs of the Galaxy M11 have surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Official Renders and Specs Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy M11 leaked render shows the handset featuring a big display with a punch-hole on the top-left. This is one of the major changes which the device will bring over its predecessor. The bezels are thin on three sides, except for the chin.

At the rear, there is a triple-lens camera setup which has got a standard vertical positioning on the top-left corner. The rear panel can also be seen sporting an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner for security.

The volume keys are placed alongside the power key on the right panel. While the positioning of the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack is invisible, we can expect them to be housed at the bottom.

Now coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M11 is tipped to launch with the 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display that will offer 720 x 1260 pixels HD+ resolution. The processor powering the device is unknown, but it will be an octa-core chipset with 1.8GHz clock speed.

It is said to be available with 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The handset is further said to support up to 512GB microSD card. It will boot on the Android 10 OS and will ship with the new OneUI 2.0 interface.

For optics, the Galaxy M11's triple-rear camera module is said to accommodate a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5NP ultra-wide-angle-camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole upfront will be housing an 8MP snapper for a selfie with an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, a 5,000 Mah battery is what will power the unit supported by 15W fast charging.

