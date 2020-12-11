Samsung Galaxy M12 Appears At Geekbench; Exynos 850 SoC, Android 11 OS Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has several smartphones under development that are ready to be launched in the coming months. Amongst them is the Galaxy M12 which has been now visiting the leaks factory for a while. The device has cleared multiple certifications already and is expected to make a debut anytime soon. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has now stopped by the benchmark website Geekbench. The listing has reaffirmed the processor and software which the rumor mill had suggested.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Geekbench Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 has been spotted with the SM-M127F model number at Geekbench. The smartphone earlier cleared certifications via Wi-Fi Alliance, 3C, Bluetooth SIG, and Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) with the same model number.

Now moving on to the leaked features, the listing suggests there will be the Exynos 850 processor powering the unit. This octa-core processor will have a base frequency of 2.0 GHz. As per the listing, the device will be shipping with a 3GB RAM option which is adequate for multitasking.

While it's storage capacity is unknown, we can expect the company to launch this unit with atleast 32 or 64GB storage option. There could be a possibility that the brand launches this device in more than one RAM and storage option. The listing also suggests Android 11 OS which would like to be topped with a custom One UI skin.

The Geekbench listing also gives insight into the benchmark performance of the Galaxy M12. In the single-core benchmark test, the smartphone has scored 178 points, whereas, in the multi-core test, the smartphone has logged 1025 points.

The smartphone is tipped to launch with a quad-lens setup and will feature an HD+ display panel. The smartphone is expected to ship with a 6.5-inch panel. The device has bagged multiple certifications now. This suggests its launch is just around the corner. The company could drop some hints going forward.

via

Best Mobiles in India