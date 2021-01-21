Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy F12 Stops By Google Play Console: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Amongst the several upcoming Samsung smartphones making splashes via leaks are the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12. Both smartphones have been certified by several mobile authentication platforms in the past and it has been tipped that the Galaxy F12 is a rebadged version of the Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12's live images were leaked online recently revealing the design. Now, both the upcoming Galaxy F12 and the M12 have made an appearance at the Google Play Console database. Thanks to the listing, we get some more clarification on the specifications and features of both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M12, Galaxy F12 Listed At Google Play Console

Starting with the Galaxy M12, the Google Play Console listing mentions the Exynos 850 processor. The octa-core chipset will get accompanied by Mali G76 GPU. As per the listing, this smartphone will be launched with a 4GB RAM configuration. The storage capacity isn't mentioned. However, this device could be launched with a 64GB/128GB storage option.

The Google Play Console listing further suggests Android 11 OS. Samsung will likely use a custom One UI skin overlay. The Galaxy M12 will sport an HD+ display that will have 720 x 1339 pixels resolution. It will come with a 300 PPI pixel density. The listing doesn't drop any clues on the camera and battery capacity.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Galaxy F12 specifications listed on the Google Play Console website are identical to the Galaxy M12. This variant is also listed with the octa-core Exynos 850 processor integrated with Mali G76 GPU. The remaining aspects including the RAM capacity and display specifications are also the same as the Galaxy M12.

This is a reaffirmation that Samsung will indeed launch the Galaxy M12 as rebranded Galaxy F12 in some markets. We don't know when the company will introduce these two models officially in the market. But, the launch seems imminent.

via

Best Mobiles in India