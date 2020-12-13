Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets Certified Via BIS; India Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M12 is the upcoming budget smartphone to join the company's product portfolio. The smartphone recently made an appearance on the benchmarking website called Geekbench. It has stopped by other mobile authentication platforms as well in the past. The device is expected to make a debut anytime soon in the international market. Now, the handset has cleared another certification which suggests its arrival in the Indian market as well.

Samsung Galaxy M12 To Launch In India Soon?

The Samsung Galaxy M12 was initially spotted at the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) via MySmartPrice. As per the publication, the device is listed with the SM-M127G/DS model number. The handset visited other online platforms earlier with an identical model number. The device getting certified via BIS mobile authentication website suggests its launch in the Indian market as well.

Sadly, the BIS certification website doesn't reveal any of the key features of this device; nor does it hint at the expected launch date in the Indian market. Thanks to the previous certification databases and benchmark websites, some of the specifications of the device are known.

Starting with the design, the device is said to launch with a waterdrop notch display and slim bezels on the sides. The rear panel will have a square-shaped camera module. The sensors are said to be a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device could feature an 8MP primary sensor.

The Geekbench listing suggested the Exynos 850 processor. The device is said to come with a 3GB RAM configuration. The Galaxy M12 is said to launch with a 6.55-inch display. This panel is said to feature an HD+ resolution. The handset is confirmed to launch with Android 11 OS which would be layered with One UI skin.

