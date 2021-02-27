Just In
Samsung Galaxy M12 To Cost Below Rs. 12,000 In India; Launch Imminent
Samsung Galaxy M12 went official silently in Vietnam earlier this month. The budget smartphone is expected to hit the Indian shores as well in the coming days. The handset's support page went live in the country back in December 2020 itself. However, no launch date has been announced since then by the company. In the latest development, the pricing of the handset has been leaked.
Samsung Galaxy M12 Expected India Price
The Samsung Galaxy 12 is said to arrive under Rs. 12,000 price bucket. This pricing has been tipped by the tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. The leak has further noted that the device will be launched soon in the Indian market. However, no specific date has been mentioned in the tweet.
[Exclusive] just received an Intel surrounding a new potential Samsung Galaxy M series device.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 26, 2021
Looks like Samsung is launching Galaxy M12 with a power efficient 8nm chipset, large 6000mAh battery and 90Hz display, all under 12K!
It could be #MonsterReloaded pic.twitter.com/nW9seHNsor
It is also worth noting that the new pricing tipped is less than the one suggested by previous leaks. The Samsung Galaxy M12 was earlier said to arrive in the Rs. 15,000 price segment. The company seems to be keeping the pricing on the lower end of the spectrum to stand against the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo.
It is further being speculated that Samsung will make slight changes in the hardware. The Galaxy M12 in India might have different display and processor specifications compared to the international model.
The device is said to be launched with the same 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution. However, instead of a 60Hz refresh rate, the device is said to offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Galaxy M12 has four cameras at the rear including a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors.
The device will ship with an 8nm processor combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, the international model runs on a 9nm chipset (Exynos 850 SoC). The Galaxy M12 will get its power from a 6,000mAh battery unit which will be backed by 15W fast charging.
