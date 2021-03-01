Samsung Galaxy M12 With 90Hz Display Launching In India On March 11: Specifications, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy M12. The India launch has been set for March 11 at 12 PM. To recall, the Galaxy M12 was originally launched internationally last month. However, some features of the phone are said to be different from the international model. The phone will be available in the country via Amazon and the Amazon microsite has also confirmed few features of the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M12: Everything We Know So Far

According to the Amazon microsite, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the international variant supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch on top of the device to house the front camera. It will run the 8nm Exynos processor under the hood; however, it has not mentioned the name of the chipset. Further, the phone will arrive in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models.

For battery, the phone is also confirmed to pack a 6,000 mAh battery which will support 15W charging tech. In terms of imaging, the handset will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear which will include a 48MP main sensor. The main lens is said to pair with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it will flaunt an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Expected Price In India

As far as the price is concerned, the handset was recently tipped to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country. In this price range, the handset will give competition with other budget-centric devices from brands like Realme, Oppo. Lastly, the phone is said to come in Black, White, and Blue color options in India.

