Just In
- 51 min ago Gionee Max Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features
-
- 1 hr ago JioFiber Deducting Rs.1,000 Installation Fee From Trial Packs
- 1 hr ago Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) Hits Multiple Platforms: New Affordable Tablet?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A52 New Leak Reveals Display And Camera Details
Don't Miss
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Shares A Throwback Picture; Recalls Childhood Memories That Pierced Her Heart
- Sports Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa
- Finance GST Officers Arrest Man For Input Tax Credit Fraud Of Rs 50.03 crore
- News Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha on Wednesday
- Automobiles MG ZS Petrol Could Be Called Astor In India: Will Rival The Hyundai Creta
- Lifestyle Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning, Kaley Cuoco And Other Celebs Sizzle In Their Fashionable Gowns
- Education JEE Main Response Sheet 2021 February Session To Release Soon
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In March
Samsung Galaxy M12 With 90Hz Display Launching In India On March 11: Specifications, Expected Price
Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy M12. The India launch has been set for March 11 at 12 PM. To recall, the Galaxy M12 was originally launched internationally last month. However, some features of the phone are said to be different from the international model. The phone will be available in the country via Amazon and the Amazon microsite has also confirmed few features of the Galaxy M12.
Samsung Galaxy M12: Everything We Know So Far
According to the Amazon microsite, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the international variant supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch on top of the device to house the front camera. It will run the 8nm Exynos processor under the hood; however, it has not mentioned the name of the chipset. Further, the phone will arrive in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models.
For battery, the phone is also confirmed to pack a 6,000 mAh battery which will support 15W charging tech. In terms of imaging, the handset will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear which will include a 48MP main sensor. The main lens is said to pair with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it will flaunt an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos.
Samsung Galaxy M12 Expected Price In India
As far as the price is concerned, the handset was recently tipped to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country. In this price range, the handset will give competition with other budget-centric devices from brands like Realme, Oppo. Lastly, the phone is said to come in Black, White, and Blue color options in India.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
19,575
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460