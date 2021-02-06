Just In
Samsung Galaxy M12 With Exynos 850 SoC Launched Discreetly
Samsung has been consistently upgrading its Galaxy M smartphone lineup with budget-friendly offerings. Following the launch of the Galaxy M02, the South Korean tech giant has now officially announced the Galaxy M12s. The device has been making splashes via leaks for long, but the brand had silently added this device to its affordable smartphone portfolio. The handset has gone official in Vietnam and is yet to make a debut in the remaining markets. Take a look at what the Galaxy M12 brings to the table in terms of hardware:
Samsung Galaxy M12 Full Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M12 has been launched with waterdrop notch design and a metallic rear surface. The camera module is also square-shaped instead of the commonly used vertical alignment. The device is packed with a 6.5-inch TFT display panel which offers a standard HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Infinity-V display has an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Galaxy M12 is packed with four cameras at the back panel. The imaging setup includes a 48MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV. The camera setup also has a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture which is used for macro photography and bokeh shots.
The device uses an 8MP sensor inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture. Under the hood, the Galaxy M12 employs the in-house Exynos 850 processor. The octa-core chipset gets Mali-G52 GPU support. The handset has been announced wit 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options.
As far as the storage capacity is concerned, the device will be available with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB built-in memory. The device also comprises a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage. It has standard connectivity options including a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Samsung Galaxy M12 Price And Global Launch Details
Samsung has not yet announced the pricing of the Galaxy M12. The official listing of the device on the Samsung Vietnam's website doesn't reveal the sale dates as well, however, it mentions Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colors. The global launch date is also unknown, but Samsung could announce some details going forward.
