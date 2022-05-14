Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Budget Smartphone Is Coming Soon: Features & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphone has been the subject of a number of headlines and reports lately. The phone was recently spotted in the database of the Bluetooth certification website. In addition, a few live images of the upcoming Galaxy M series offering were leaked on the interwebs. Now, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has cleared yet another certification from the Federal Communication Commission.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Will Be Arriving With 15W Charging

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has allegedly been spotted in the database of the FCC. The phone has received the certification with the model number SM-M135M. The FCC listing has revealed that the device will be arriving with 15W fast charging support. As of now, it's not clear if the company will be bundling the 15W fast charger with the device or not. No other details about the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G have been revealed by the FCC certification.

The previous reports have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be arriving with support for Bluetooth 5.0. The phone will likely offer a dual primary camera module on the back. The device could offer a 50MP primary camera, which will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with likely a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The handset is also rumored to offer a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Features, Specifications

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's predecessor, the Galaxy M12 arrived with a waterdrop notch, a quad-camera module on the back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device boots Android 11 with the One UI 3.1 on top. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 850 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

There's a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by a 5MP secondary snapper and a couple of 2MP snappers. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP camera on the front of the device. Connectivity-wise, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB port for charging. A 6,000 mAh battery completes the list of the specs.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs. 9,499 and is currently not available to buy on most of the e-commerce platforms. The device may be up for grabs in some of the offline retailers across the country.

