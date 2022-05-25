Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Renders Leak: Design And Color Variants Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is known for launching a slew of Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Galaxy M13 5G, a mid-range device, which is all set to be launched in the global markets soon. Recently, the device was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG, TUV, and FCC certification listings.

A support page for the Galaxy M13 5G went live on the official Samsung UK website last week. Now, a well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared the high-resolution renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. These renders show its looks and colors ahead of the actual launch.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Renders

The Galaxy M13 5G renders show that there could be at least three color options, including white, dark green and peach. The front panel of the smartphone is tipped to be flanked by a waterdrop notch alongside a thick bezel at the bottom.

Previous reports have claimed that the device might arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear. However, the recent renders that have been leaked show a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash. It remains to be seen if the third camera is real or a gimmick. Besides this, we can see the volume rocker and power button at the right along with a fingerprint sensor that is integrated.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

From the existing reports, the Galaxy M13 5G is speculated to arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. For now, the resolution of the selfie camera sensor is unknown. At the rear, it is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera at the rear and a 2MP depth sensor. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to get power from a battery of unknown capacity along with 15W fast charging support.

Other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G include connectivity features such as a dual-SIM slot, a microSD card slot for expandable storage space, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to the launch date, the smartphone from Samsung's stable is all set to be launched as early as this month but an exact date remains unknown.

