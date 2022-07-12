Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launching On July 14; Waterdrop Display, 12GB RAM Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is working on expanding its product offering, especially in the mid-range and affordable range. New phones include the Samsung Galaxy M13 series, which will include a 5G model. The new Samsung Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G will launch on July 14 in India, expanding the mid-range segment in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 will launch on July 14, the brand has officially confirmed. The South Korean brand has been steadily teasing the new smartphones via Amazon quizzes. This has also confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy M13 series will be available for purchase on the Amazon platform.

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Features: What To Expect?

The dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M13 series has revealed a couple of key features. This includes a massive 6,000 mAh battery on the 4G model and a 5,000 mAh one on the 5G device. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be the more expensive device with 5G support. It's said to include 11 5G bands for better connectivity.

Presently, the chipset of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is still under wraps but is expected to draw power from the Dimensity 700 processor. The Amazon listing confirms the 5G model will support up to 12GB of RAM, which would make it a powerful device. That said, it's most likely to offer expandable RAM up to 12GB.

The teaser posters reveal a waterdrop notch for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M13. It will reportedly sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. A dual-camera setup is also evident in the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G model. Rumors claim it to be a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model will likely be cheaper, and the massive battery is the star attraction. The 4G model will also support 12GB of RAM, just like the 5G variant. This model has also been teased with a triple-camera setup at the rear with an additional 5MP ultra-wide shooter. We'll know more when the Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch on July 14.

