Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Renders, Color Options Leaked: India Launch Imminent
Samsung will be unveiling its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series tonight. But, it also has some affordable devices lined up for launch in a few days/weeks. The alleged Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was spotted on multiple certification websites and also visited the Geekbench benchmarking website. Thanks to a report, we have the design renders of the upcoming device, which gives us a fair idea about its design. Without any further ado, let's take a look at the renders and color options below.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Renders (Leaked)
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G carries a familiar design with three circular camera rings at the rear. The rear panel appears to be slightly curved at the edges. Despite being a budget offering, it flaunts a design similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 series. However, the same can't be said once we move to its front fascia. The display comes with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom chin bezel, which is understandable as it will be a budget or mid-range smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G gets volume rockers and a power button on the right side of the device. In all likelihood, the fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the power button for enhanced biometrics. Going by the images, the smartphone might be offered in black, purple, and blue color options.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specifications (Rumored)
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G could sport a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution. Its Geekbench listing reveals that the device could be powered by an Exynos 1330 processor under the hood. The chipset could be paired with 4GB RAM.
On the optics front, expect it to be equipped with a 48MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. Selfies could be handled by an 8MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, the Galaxy M14 5G is rumored to pack in a 5830mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. It will run on OneUI skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G also cleared the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification, which suggests that a launch in India is just around the corner. Expect it to be priced under ₹15,000 in the Indian market.
