Samsung Galaxy M20 firmware update with latest Android security patch released

Earlier in the first week of February, Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy M series here in the Indian market. It has been only a month since the South Korean tech giant released the Galaxy M series comprising of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Samsung also extended the Galaxy M series with the launch of Galaxy M30 recently which is another mid-range smartphone by the company. Now, the company has released a new firmware update for the Galaxy M20 smartphone users.

It is worth noting the fact that this is not the first firmware update which this smartphone is getting. Earlier, this smartphone received a minor update just ahead of its sale. The new update, on the other hand, comes with some bug fixes and also brings the latest Android security patch along with it.

The new update which is released for the Galaxy M20 smartphone comes with a firmware build M205FDDU1ASB4, M205FODM1ASB4, and M205FDDU1ASB4. The firmware builds are for the different variants of the Galaxy M20 smartphone. As mentioned earlier, it also brings along the March 2019 Android security patch along with it.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 firmware update weighs at 367.94MB in size and it is being pushed out as an OTA (over-the-air) like with most of the firmware update rollouts. Users will receive a notification regarding the update on their devices. However, if the notification does not show up then it is advised to check for the update manually. To update the device manually, head to the Settings menu and look for the Software update tab.

As for the changelog, the update improves the camera functionality of the smartphone by stabilizing it. The update also optimizes the performance of the smartphone and also improves system stability. Besides, the changelog also reveals that with the update the device security is also increased which points at the security patch. If you own a Galaxy M20 smartphone then you should receive the update notification on your device, otherwise, make sure you check the update manually.

