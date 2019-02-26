Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale going live today on Amazon.in News oi-Sandeep Sarkar As a part of the flash sale, users will be able to avail complete damage protection plan for Rs 1,199 along with no-cost EMI offers for up to six months.

Samsung refreshed affordable smartphone, the Galaxy M20 is going on a flash sale today in the Indian market. The South Korean tech giant had launched the new Galaxy M lineup comprising of the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M10 smartphones in the first week of February 2019. Both the devices have been made available via flash sales earlier in India on Amazon and Samsung online retail store, now, the M20 is going up for a flash sale here in the country today.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale will begin at 12 noon today on Amazon.in and Samsung India's online web store. Interested users can visit any of the mentioned websites to grab a brand new Galaxy M20 smartphone. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you make sure that you visit the online stores a few minutes prior to the sale and use a reliable internet connection. This will boost your chances to get your hands on the device.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price and sale offers:

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M20 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs 10,990, whereas, the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,990. As a part of the flash sale, users will be able to avail complete damage protection plan for Rs 1,199 along with no-cost EMI offers for up to six months.

To recall, the Galaxy M20 makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor which is clubbed with Mali-G71 GPU to render graphics and 3GB/4GB RAM for multitasking. The device offers a storage space of 32GB/64GB which is expandable to up to 256GB with a microSD card slot.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution. It features a dual camera module with a 13MP (f/1.9) aperture and a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the smartphone packs an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. There is a mammoth 5,000mAH battery powering the smartphone.