Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 first sale in India: Price, offers and specs

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphone in India, and today both the smartphones are going on sale for the first time via Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop. Both the smartphone are the first from the company to sport a notch on the top of the display. The sale will start from 12 pm IST today. So if you are interested in buying this smartphone then you should consider the launch offers before buying the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost you Rs 12,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The high-end model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will cost you Rs 8,900. Apart from Amazon, you can also grab the smartphones from Samsung official e-shop.

Amazon is offering a Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at just Rs 699 and the same protection is for Rs 1,199. the company is also offering no-cost EMI option for a duration of 6 months. Jio Galaxy Club is offering a grand benefit of worth Rs 3,110 to Jio users in the form of additional data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hoof, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video call. The Galaxy M20 is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1 Oreo

The Galaxy M10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with the resolution of 720x1520 pixels that has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back, with the combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. It packs a 3,400mAh battery without support for fast charging.