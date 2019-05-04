Samsung Galaxy M20 price slashed by Rs 1,000, available starting Rs 9,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device can be purchased with the discounted price on Amazon.in.

Samsung announced its Galaxy M series back in February and launched Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in this lineup. The company later launched Galaxy M30 expanding its new affordable smartphone portfolio. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 10,990 in India and has now received a price cut.

Samsung Galaxy M20 discount offers:

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is available with a discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid on both the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the device. Following the discount, the 3GB RAM variant can now be purchased for Rs 9,990. The 4GB RAM variant which came with a price tag of Rs 12,990 can now be purchased for Rs 11,990.

The Galaxy M20 can be purchased with the new discounted price on Amazon. The discount comes as a part of the Amazon India Summer sale. Besides the instant discount, the users who will buy the smartphone using an SBI debit or credit card will get an instant discount of 10 percent. The smartphone comes in two color options- Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M20 hardware and software:

The Galaxy M20 uses an in-house Exynos 7904 processor which is paired with Mali-G71 GPU. The device configurations include a 3GB/32GB model and a 4GB/64GB variant. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. It ships with a dated Android Oreo OS with Samsung Experience UI.

The device flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution. The waterdrop notch on top houses an 8MP selfie camera. The rear panel comprises of dual-lens camera setup with a 13MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera supports a video recording of 1080p@30fps and various shooting modes such as HDR, Panorama, and Geo-Tagging, etc. To keep everything in check, there is a huge 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.

