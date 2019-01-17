Samsung Galaxy M20 shows up on Amazon listing, key specs revealed

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M lineup has been the talk of the town lately. The upcoming affordable smartphone lineup from the South Korean tech giant will comprise of Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 smartphones. Samsung is said to reinvent its affordable smartphone segment with the release of Galaxy M series which will be replacing company's earlier budget segment including the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. Samsung will be introducing its refreshed affordable smartphone series on January 28 in India and will be Amazon exclusive products. Now, the Galaxy M series is listed on the e-commerce giant's platform.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is listed on a dedicated Samsung Galaxy M page on Amazon. The Amazon listing of the device confirms that the device will be Amazon exclusive. The listing also confirms some of the rumored key specifications and features which the mid-range smartphone will offer. Let's have a look at the specifications which the listing reveals.

The Galaxy M20 will sport an infinity display with V-shaped notch, the notch on top will accommodate the front camera for selfies and video calls. The infinity display up front will feature minimal bezels for the maximum display surface. In the camera department, the smartphone will make use of a dual-lens rear camera setup which will be accompanied by a LED flash to capture images in low light situations. The rear panel will also house a fingerprint scanner.

There is no specific mention about the hardware or software which the Galaxy M20 will pack. Though, the online listing of the device does confirm the rumors about the humongous 5,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone is spotted with USB Type-C port which is said to support 3X fast charging.