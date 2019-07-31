ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M20s Likely To Offer 6,000mAh Battery

    Samsung seems to have started working on a new variant of the Galaxy M20 - the Galaxy M20s. The upcoming smartphone will likely be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M20 and is tipped to pack a massive battery unit. Notably, we also came across the leaks surrounding the Galaxy M30s recently suggesting Samsung's plan to upgrade the Galaxy M series.

    Samsung Galaxy M20s Leaked Specifications:

    The Galaxy M20s is likely to follow the footsteps of its sibling and offer a massive battery unit. While the Galaxy M20 ships with a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M20s is said to be backed by a 5,830mAh battery. If this is true, then it will be one of the first smartphones to offer this massive battery.

    The device has been spotted with a model number SM-M207 and EB-BM207ABY battery pack product code. Considering that the 5.830mAh is the rated capacity of the battery, it could be up to 6,000mAh.

    However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. The primary hardware features of the device are also under the wraps and it remains to be seen what all upgraded features it offers compared to the standard Galaxy M20.

    What Are The Features Offered By Standard Galaxy M20:

    The Galaxy M20 is a mid-range smartphone which ships with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It features a waterdrop notch which houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    The primary camera setup at the rear consists of a 13MP (f/1.9) sensor and a 5MP depth sensor and offers features such as HDR, Bokeh, and 1080p@30fps video recording, etc. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC paired with Mali-G71 GPU.

    You can choose between 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. The handset ships with Android Oreo layered with Samsung's Experience 9.5 UI. However, it has received an Android Pie update recently. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
