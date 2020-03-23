Samsung Galaxy M21 First Sale Today In India Via Amazon: Price And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has recently launched its latest smartphone - the Galaxy M21 and now the phone is all set to go sale today in India. The Galaxy M21 comes with highlighted features like triple rear-camera with 48 MP camera sensor, 6,000 mAh battery, infinity-U display and a lot more. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy M21 Price And Offer

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will be up for sale at 12 PM IST today via Amazon India, the smartphone will also be available via Samsung.com and on select retail stores. The Galaxy M21 will go on sale with a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the 6GB RAM +128GB ROM variant will be priced at Rs. 15,499 in MIdbite Blue and Raven Black.

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering an introductory discount Rs. 500 on the smartphone till March 31. Besides, the company is also offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 10,700 on your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering the smartphone for with no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 706 per month. The company is also offering 10 percent instant discount on Citibank debit credit card and EMI transactions. 10percent Instant discount with HDFC Bank PayZapp Card.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications

To recall Samsung Galaxy M21 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone is backed by up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the software front, the Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10 on-top-of One UI 2.0. The smartphone is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the optical front, the Galaxy M21 features triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary sensor + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens +5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

