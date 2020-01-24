Samsung Galaxy M21 Spotted On Geekbench With Exynos 9611 And 4GB RAM News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone - the Galaxy M21 in the mid-range segment. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench Benchmark, revealing few specifications of the device like processor and RAM. This is going to be the successor of the Galaxy M20 smartphone which was launch back in January 2019. It seems that the company is close to the launch of the smartphone in India.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M21 secures 348 points in single-core test and 1,265 in multi-core test at Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone is powered by a 1.74Ghz Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. This is the same processor which the company used for its M30s last year and also said to be equipping the Galaxy M31 with the same chipset. The Galaxy M20 is powered by Exynos 7904 processor.

The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with a model number of SM-M215F. The report also suggests that there might be a possibility that the company is testing the M21 internally, and the M20 smartphone was also launched in this same time frame last year. It seems that Samsung is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy M21 in the same timeframe.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Rumored Specifications

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy M21 is speculated to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the back with the combination of 24MP primary camera and 5MP depth sensor or portrait, along with an LED flash. SamMobile report suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a 64GB and 128GB onboard storage variants.

The Galaxy M21 is expected to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and it might be available for sale in blue, green, and black color options.

Do note that this information is based out of report and rumors and we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt. Let's see when Samsung is going to launch the smartphone at which price point.

