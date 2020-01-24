ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Spotted On Geekbench With Exynos 9611 And 4GB RAM

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone - the Galaxy M21 in the mid-range segment. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench Benchmark, revealing few specifications of the device like processor and RAM. This is going to be the successor of the Galaxy M20 smartphone which was launch back in January 2019. It seems that the company is close to the launch of the smartphone in India.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Spotted On Geekbench With Exynos 9611 And 4GB RAM

     

    According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M21 secures 348 points in single-core test and 1,265 in multi-core test at Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone is powered by a 1.74Ghz Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. This is the same processor which the company used for its M30s last year and also said to be equipping the Galaxy M31 with the same chipset. The Galaxy M20 is powered by Exynos 7904 processor.

    The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with a model number of SM-M215F. The report also suggests that there might be a possibility that the company is testing the M21 internally, and the M20 smartphone was also launched in this same time frame last year. It seems that Samsung is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy M21 in the same timeframe.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Rumored Specifications

    According to the latest reports, the Galaxy M21 is speculated to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the back with the combination of 24MP primary camera and 5MP depth sensor or portrait, along with an LED flash. SamMobile report suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a 64GB and 128GB onboard storage variants.

    The Galaxy M21 is expected to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and it might be available for sale in blue, green, and black color options.

    Do note that this information is based out of report and rumors and we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt. Let's see when Samsung is going to launch the smartphone at which price point.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue