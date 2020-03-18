Samsung Galaxy M21 With 48MP Triple Cameras Announced: Price Starts At Rs. 12,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M series has received a new member. Called the Galaxy M21, the new device has been announced shortly after the Galaxy M31 debuted in the Indian market. Corroborating with the leaks, the device is launched with the same set of internals as the Galaxy M30s. Following are the details on Samsung's new offering:

Samsung Galaxy M21 Hardware And Software Details

Starting with the front, the Galaxy M21 is equipped with a Super AMOLED display panel measuring 6.4-inches. The Infinity-U panel offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Coming to the optics, the triple-camera setup at the rear houses a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor that has 123-degree FoV.

There is also an additional 5MP sensor for depth mapping. The U-shaped notch comprises a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling. The processing is taken care of by the octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset combined with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity.

The device comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card. The Galaxy M21 has launched with Android 10 OS and offers a One UI 2.0 interface atop. The device packs a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity options.

For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Completing the specification-sheet is a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21 India Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M21's 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model is announced for Rs. 12,999. While the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model's pricing is yet to be revealed by the company. The handset's first sale will be live on March 23 at 12 noon on Amazon. You can select from Raven Black and Midnight Blue color options.

