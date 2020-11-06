Samsung Galaxy M21s Officially Announced: Is It A Rebadged Galaxy F41? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched yet another mid-range smartphone in its "M" series. The latest model in this affordable series is the Galaxy M21s. The device has been announced in Brazil and is said to be the rebadged version of the Galaxy F41. It comes as a successor to the Galaxy M21 which was announced back in June this year itself.

Samsung Galaxy M21s Full Specifications

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M21s with a tall 6.4-inch display. It is a Super AMOLED panel which has 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset flaunts a U-shaped notch that houses the selfie snapper. The handset is equipped with a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats with an f/2.2 aperture.

A vertical rectangular setup packs three cameras at the rear for imaging. The camera module features a 64MP primary lens which has an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle imaging with an f/2.2 aperture. The setup also includes a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21s runs on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Its onboard storage of 64GB can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

The handset will boot on Android 10 OS and will have One UI custom skin on top. It makes use of the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor combined with 4GB RAM. The device will offer an onboard storage space of 64GB. As for the connectivity, the device will come with 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The battery here measures 6,000 mAh and also has support for 15W fast

charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21s Buying Details

The Samsung Galaxy M21s will be selling att BRL 1,529 (roughly around Rs. 20,500) in Brazil. It can be purchase in blue and black colour options. It is worth mentioning that the handset bears identical hardware as the Galaxy F41 which is already available in India. Therefore, it could be a possibility that Samsung skips the arrival of the Galaxy M21s here in the country. But, that's just speculation. We will have to wait for some official confirmation by the brand on the same.

