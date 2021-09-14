Samsung Galaxy M22 With Quad Cameras, 90Hz sAMOELD Display Launched; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the launch of the new M-series handset named the Galaxy M22. The camera module of the smartphone looks similar to the Galaxy A22 4G variant. Besides, Samsung has also used the same 90Hz sAMOLED panel for the Galaxy M22. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M22 include a 5,000 mAh battery unit, 48MP quad cameras, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is now listed on the official site of Samsung Germany. The device will be available for purchase in the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. However, the pricing is still under wraps. Further, the Galaxy M22 comes in three color options - black, blue, and white.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Features

At the front, the Galaxy M22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the MediaTek Helio G80. The same processor runs the Galaxy A22 4G. Besides, the device runs Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Moreover, the 128GB of onboard storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. For cameras, the smartphone offers a quad rear camera setup hosing of a 48MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f123 degree field-of-view, a pair of depth and macro sensors. For selfies, there is a 13MP camera sensor placed into a notch.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and dual-SIM (Nano) slots, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Launching In India?

As of now, there is no word regarding India's launch of the Galaxy M22. Since the smartphone seems to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22. So, there is a chance the brand might not be launched the device in the country. However, we cannot surely comment on this as Samsung follows a trend of launching a phone as a rebranded version of another device.

