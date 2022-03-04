Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Renders Leaked; Waterdrop Notch, Triple Cameras Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy M series are among the powerful mid-rangers. The brand is reportedly expanding the series with the new Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. A new leak now discusses the price, features, and other details of the alleged Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. For one, the upcoming smartphone is said to pack the snapdragon 705G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Renders Revealed

Inside sources have leaked the renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, reports MySmartPrice. If these images are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung phone will sport a triple-camera setup at the rear in a pill-shaped module. One can also see the waterdrop notch, which Samsung calls the Infinity-U cutout.

Additionally, one can also see the SIM tray on the left spine of the alleged Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. The volume and the power buttons are spotted on the right side of the smartphone. Additionally, the embedded fingerprint sensor on the power button is evident. From the looks of it, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is quite different from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Price Tipped

The report further talks about the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G price in India. The phone is tipped to arrive in multiple models with the base variant packing 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. This model is tipped to be priced between EUR 250 to EUR 300 (between Rs. 21,00 to Rs. 25,000). To note, the phone's support page was earlier spotted on the Samsung India website, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Features: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill and certification listings for a while now. The upcoming smartphone is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with a minimum of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also run Android 12 out-of-the-box with the OneUI custom skin.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is said to feature a 6.6-inch 120hz display. The triple cameras are said to include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. The triple cameras could be a downgrade to the quad-camera setup on its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M22.

