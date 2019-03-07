Samsung Galaxy M30, M20 goes on flash sale today in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Galaxy M30 smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage variant and Rs 17,990 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung introduced its reinvented affordable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy M this year itself. Replacing the Galaxy J and On series, the Galaxy M series was launched with the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. Later, Samsung announced the Galaxy M30 smartphone as well for the masses. The new Galaxy M series brings some trending features such as a dual lens camera module, display with teardrop notch etc. The Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 smartphones have been made available for purchase via various flash sales and the Galaxy M10 is already available via an open sale. Now, the Galaxy M30 is going up for a flash sale today in the Indian market.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy M20 are going up for a flash sale today on Amazon.in. The flash sale will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Make sure that you visit the e-commerce platform a few minutes before the sale begins and also use a reliable internet connection to make the purchase.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy M30 smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage variant and Rs 17,990 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is retiling for Rs 12,990.

To recall, the Galaxy M30 comes with a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel offering a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera and offer maximum display surface to view content. The device is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 7904 chipset which is clubbed with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 4/6GB of RAM. IN terms of storage, the device comes in two option including 64GB and 128GB which can be expanded to up to 512GB via microSD card.