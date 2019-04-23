Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery goes on sale today at 12PM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 4GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,990. The sale will be live at Amazon.in and Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy M series was announced earlier this year to compete with the Chinese smartphone brands popular amongst the masses in the affordable smartphone segment. The company introduced its refreshed affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. The high-end variant in the Galaxy M series, i.e, Galaxy M30 is going up for sale today in the Indian market.

The Galaxy M30 flash sale is being hosted today in the country starting 12PM. The smartphone will be available for purchase during the flash sale via e-commerce platform Amazon.in along with Samsung's own online web store. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you to head to the aforementioned platforms a few minutes prior to the actual sale time, i.e, 12 noon.

Besides, there will be a bunch of offers which the users will be able to avail during the flash sale. There is a no-cost EMI option which can be availed from Amazon.in along with Jio Galaxy Club data offer worth Rs 3,110. Users will also get a total damage protection of Rs 1,119 and a 5 percent cashback via SBI Bank Credit card. As for the pricing, the Galaxy M30 standard variant which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 14,990. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is retailing for Rs 17,990 in the country.

In terms of specifications, the mid-range device by the South Korean tech giant runs on Exynos 7904 chipset. It ships with dated Android v8.1 Oreo out of the box. For imaging, it uses triple-lens setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and two 5MP sensors. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy M30 features a 16MP camera at the front. A humongous 5000mAh battery powers the processor.