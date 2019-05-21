Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear cameras going up for sale at 12PM in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 14,990.

Samsung refreshed its affordable smartphone segment with the launch of Galaxy M series earlier this year. The South Korean tech giant introduced the new lineup with the launch of Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 smartphones. Later, the company extended the Galaxy M lineup with the Galaxy M30.

The Galaxy M30 is the high-end model in the Galaxy M lineup. The device has gone up for flash sales a couple of time in India. Today, the smartphone will be made available for purchase online in the country. The smartphone will be up for grabs on Amazon India website today. The sale will be hosted at 12 PM sharp and is expected to be live till the stocks last.

The device comes in dual RAM and storage configurations including up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory has a price label of Rs 17,990. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990. It is available in two color options- Blue and Black.

The sale offers include double data offer worth Rs 3,110 on the monthly rental data of Rs 198 and Rs 299 via Jio. There are also no-cost EMI options and a total damage protection plan offered on the purchase of the device.

Just to recall, one of the primary highlights of the Galaxy M30 is a triple-lens camera setup with one 13MP lens and two 5MP sensors with an LED flash. Up front, the device packs a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The processor packed inside is an Exynos 7904 SoC with Mali-G72 MP2 GPU. The smartphone ships with a dated Android v8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340. A 5000mAh backs up the smartphone.