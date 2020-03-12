Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB Model Official In India: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M30s in the Indian market. But, the company isn't yet done with its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been the most popular affordable smartphone that was launched towards the end of 2019. Keeping its success in mind, the South Korean brand has now introduced a new configuration of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy M30s New Model Pricing And Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is now launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The new model comes with Rs. 14,999 price tag in three dual-tone shades - Sapphire Blue, Quartz Green, and Opal Black.

With this, the handset will now be available with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. The new model will be going up for sale for the first time on March 14 in India. It will be made available online via Amazon and Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Hardware Details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that delivers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and sports a U-shaped notch. The notch houses a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the device features three cameras that pack a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The primary sensor is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP sensor for bokeh shots with an f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is driven by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor clubbed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The device boots on Android Pie OS with One UI 2.0 skin atop. Fueling the Galaxy M30s is a 15W Quick Charging supported 6,000 mAh battery unit.

