Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant's Sale Begins Today In India

Galaxy M30s is one of the best sub Rs. 15,000 offerings by Samsung in India. The device was initially launched in two different RAM and storage configurations. The South Korean brand recently introduced the third model of the handset with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Now, the handset will be going up for sale starting today in the country. Here are the details:

The latest Galaxy M30s model will be available for purchase online via Amazon and Samsung India's website. The handset will be retailing at Rs. 14,999 in three different shades - Quartz Green, Sapphire Blue, and Opal Black. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 12,999. As for the top model with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, it can be purchased at Rs. 15,999.

Why You Should Consider The Galaxy M30s?

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is an all-rounder with features like a high-resolution display, triple rear cameras, and a mid-range chipset that you can buy under Rs. 15,000. Starting with the display, the device adorns a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch packed with a 16MP selfie snapper that has an f/2.0 aperture.

At the rear, the triple-camera setup houses a 48MP primary sensor clubbed along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth lens. The device uses the Exynos 9611 processor which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It ships with Android Pie OS and offers One UI skin. The unit packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. So, you not only get capable hardware but also Samsung's branding starting at just Rs. 12,999.

