ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Launches Today At noon: Everything You Must Know

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy M30s phone today at noon via Amazon, in India. The device is expected to price between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The key features of the new handset might include a Super AMOLED display, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup. It must be noted that the smartphone is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M30s, which was launched earlier.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Launches Today At noon: Everything You Must Know

     

    Samsung Galaxy M30s Expected Specs

    The smartphone might sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Its triple rear cameras would include a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP super wide-angle sensor. Whereas, it is expected to house a 24MP camera at the front. It is likely to get powered by the new Exynos 9611 SoC and would run Android Pie topped by One UI.

    It is supposed to arrive in two storage variants that consist of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/ 128GB ROM. Lastly, it is believed to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    Specs Of Samsung Galaxy M30

    To recall, the Galaxy M30 launched with a Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM options. It comes with a 13MP + 5MP + 5MP camera setup at the rear. For selfies, it is fitted with a 16MP camera.

    The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Lastly, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity that can charge faster via the Type-C port. It is available at Rs. 13,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM option, while its high-end variant of 6GB RAM/128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 16,990.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphone
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue