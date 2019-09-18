Samsung Galaxy M30s Launches Today At noon: Everything You Must Know News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy M30s phone today at noon via Amazon, in India. The device is expected to price between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The key features of the new handset might include a Super AMOLED display, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup. It must be noted that the smartphone is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M30s, which was launched earlier.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Expected Specs

The smartphone might sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Its triple rear cameras would include a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP super wide-angle sensor. Whereas, it is expected to house a 24MP camera at the front. It is likely to get powered by the new Exynos 9611 SoC and would run Android Pie topped by One UI.

It is supposed to arrive in two storage variants that consist of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/ 128GB ROM. Lastly, it is believed to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Specs Of Samsung Galaxy M30

To recall, the Galaxy M30 launched with a Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM options. It comes with a 13MP + 5MP + 5MP camera setup at the rear. For selfies, it is fitted with a 16MP camera.

The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Lastly, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity that can charge faster via the Type-C port. It is available at Rs. 13,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM option, while its high-end variant of 6GB RAM/128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 16,990.

