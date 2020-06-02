Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant To Be Available Soon In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has already launched an 8GB RAM model for its Galaxy M31. The company launched the smartphone with 6GB of RAM in February. However, the company has not announced the sale date of its new variant. The 8GB RAM + 129GB storage variant is expected to be available in the Indian market soon.

The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery with a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The new variant is listed on the company's website in two color options with a single storage option.

Key Specifications Of Galaxy M31

The new variant of the upcoming Galaxy M31 will come with the same features as the 6GB RAM variant. The only difference will be the increase in RAM capacity. The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display which offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M31 comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and another 5MP depth sensor. On the front side, it has a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to the software, the device runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The smartphone is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black color variants. Other details of the handset include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. For connectivity options, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price & Availability In Indian Market

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 in the Indian market. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is available at Rs. 17,999.

The newly launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Although the sale date has not been officially announced. However, Samsung India's website already has a "Notify Me" option and interested buyers can click on the button to receive notifications for sales details.

Best Mobiles in India