Samsung Galaxy M31 Sale Begins Today In India: Everything You Need To Know
Samsung Galaxy M31 is the latest affordable smartphone by the South Korean brand to arrive in the Indian market. The mid-range smartphone is launched with some capable features like a massive 6,000 mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera module, and a Super AMOLED display. It is going up for sale today in the country. Following are the details:
Samsung Galaxy M31 India And Availability
The Samsung Galaxy M31 is launched with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The former variant will be available at Rs. 14,999, while the latter will be selling at Rs. 15,999. The sale starts at 12 pm online on Amazon and Samsung's online store. You can buy the handset in two different color options - Space Black and Ocean Blue colors.
Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Highlights
The Samsung Galaxy M31's one of the key highlights is the L-shaped quad-camera module packed with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main lens is paired along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and an additional 5MP sensor for depth mapping.
The device flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super Super AMOLED panel that delivers an FHD+ resolution and has 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The U-shaped notch houses a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M31 uses an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor as the brain of its operations. It boots on Android 10 OS with a One UI 2.0 skin on top.
Connectivity aspects of the Galaxy M31 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Keeping the device ticking is a humongous 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 15W fast charging.
