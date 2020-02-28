Samsung Galaxy M31 To Hit Offline Market Staring March 6 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M31 -- the latest mid-range smartphone went official this week in India. With features like a massive 6,000 mAh battery, Super AMOLED display, and a 64MP quad-camera module, the device brings a tough competition for the popular Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor. The handset is scheduled to go on sale starting March 5 on e-commerce platforms. Now, its offline availability has also been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Official Sale Details

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy M31 at the brick and mortar stores starting March 6 in India. A report from 91Mobiles suggests a slightly higher price tag of the handset in the offline market. As per the report, the Galaxy M31 will be available starting at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model.

This is Rs. 1,000 more than its pricing on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is said to carry Rs. 16,999 price tag at the offline stores. It will be available in two color options - Space Black and Ocean Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Highlight Features

Starting with the fascia, the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has 20:9 aspect ratio. In the camera department, the handset uses a quad-camera setup at the rear packed with a 64MP Samsung GW1 ISOCELL primary lens.

Other cameras pack an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor used for depth mapping. For selfies, it has a 32MP snapper upfront with an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the handset accommodates an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with 2.3GHz clock speed. This processor is used on some other popular Samsung devices like the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy A51. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Software-wise, it has Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

