Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price Slashed Up To Rs. 1,000

Samsung has slashed the price of three of its M series phones. The Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M11, and the Galaxy M01 phones will now be available in India for Rs. 1,000 less than the previous price. The new prices are already reflecting on Samsung's official website and it is also applicable to offline retail stores. Interested customers can grab all phones via Amazon as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will now cost Rs. 21,499 for 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM model retails for Rs. 19,499. The 3GB + 32GB storage model of the Galaxy M11 is available at Rs. 10,499 and the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,999. Lastly, you can get the 3GB+ 32GB storage option of the Galaxy M01 is at Rs. 7,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Features

The handset offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with a punch-hole design for the 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable.

Running Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, the handset has a 6,000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging technology. For imaging, you get a quad rear-camera setup combination of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a two 5MP depth, and macro sensors.

The phone does not pack a powerful processor, but it should be able to handle daily usage without issue. Besides, the camera features and battery performance of the phone is great.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Features

The Galaxy M11 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-O display and pack the Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM. For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has a triple-camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Further, the handset offers an 8MP selfie shooter, 5,000 mAh battery.

Lastly, the handset also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos. The Samsung Galaxy M11 can be a good choice for first time user. It packs the Snapdragon 450 chipset, a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01

Considering the price of the Samsung Galaxy M01, you get a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The handset gets its power from the snapdragon 439 SoC. However, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main lens and another 2MP depth lens. Lastly, it offers a 5MP selfie camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

