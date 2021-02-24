Samsung Galaxy M31s Price Slashed By Rs. 1,000 In India; Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy M31s is among the popular mid-range smartphones with a large user base. Now, the smartphone is getting a price cut in the Indian market. If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a price drop of Rs. 1,000 in India across offline retail outlets. To note, this is the second price drop for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Gets Price Cut

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy M31s price slash extends to physical retail outlets and could extend to online retailers soon. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available in two models of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB model is now available for Rs. 18,499 instead of Rs. 19,499, while the 8GB model costs Rs. 19,499 against the older Rs. 21,499 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Features

The Samsung Galaxy M31s flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display includes a punch-hole cutout that houses the 32MP selfie camera. At the rear, there's a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5P depth sensor.

Going under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M31s draws power from the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. Users can further expand the memory using a microSD card up to 512GB. Also, the smartphone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Other details on the Samsung Galaxy M31s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security enhancements. The smartphone runs Android 10 with the OneUI 2.0 custom skin on top. The device is expected to get Android 11 support.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Price Drop: Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy M31s makes an attractive buy, especially with the new price. The powerful Exynos 9611 chipset, the massive 6,000 mAh battery, and the immersive Super AMOLED display make it a capable smartphone. If you're looking for a new feature-rich smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31s makes a good choice, especially in the sub-Rs. 20K segment.

