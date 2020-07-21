ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Stops By Google Play Console; Launch Set For July 30

    By
    |

    Samsung is planning to expand its Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M31s. The device is slated to go official on July 31 in India. The device will be launched as a successor to the Galaxy M31 and its dedicated page also went live on Amazon India website recently. It is said to be equipped with the same Exynos 9611 processor as its predecessor. The same has now been confirmed via Google Play Console database along with some more features.

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Stops By Google Play Console Ahead Of Launch

     

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Appears On Google Play Console

    The Samsung Galaxy M31s' Google Play Console listing suggests the presence of an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 420 DPI pixel density. This listing doesn't reveal the display size or panel type. But, as per the previous reports, the device will be equipped with a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-O punch-hole design. The in-display camera cutout will be positioned at the centre.

    As per the Google Play Console, the Galaxy M31s will be powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 processor clubbed with ARM Mali G72 GPU. The listing also confirms 6GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS.

    The device is expected to feature One UI 2.0 skin on top. Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy M31s will be powered by a humongous 6,000 mAh battery unit. The device will also have support for 25W fast charging.

    The device is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup which will be featuring a 64MP primary sensor. We might also see an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor for depth effects.

    Just to recap, Samsung introduced its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy M31 back in February in India. We already have highlighted the M31s will have the same processor as its precursor. The leaked camera specifications are also similar to the previous generation model.

     

    We are not yet sure what all major hardware upgrades the company will make in the upcoming model. Since the launch is just a few weeks away we can expect some more into the hardware.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
