Samsung Galaxy M31s With Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB RAM Visits Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M series is said to get a new member called the Galaxy M31s. Off late, the device has been making splashes via leaks and rumors. The handset is said to come as a successor to the Galaxy M30s which has been one of the most popular budget smartphones in India. In the latest development, the device has popped up on Geekbench where its performance score and some of the features are revealed.

The device is listed with the SM-M317F model number on Geekbench. According to the benchmark website, the device will launch with Android 10 OS. We can expect it to come pre-loaded with a custom One UI skin. The processor listed is the in-house Exynos 9611 processor with eight cores and a clock speed of 1.74GHz.

The listing also suggests a 6GB RAM configuration. No storage option has been revealed. It could be a possibility that this device arrives in multiple storage configurations. But, that would only be clear once the device goes official. Moving to the benchmark scores, the Galaxy M31s has scored 347 points and 1256 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Not much has been revealed by the Geekbench listing in terms of the hardware. Thankfully, some of its features have been tipped by the leaks in the past. As per the rumors, the Galaxy M31s could also arrive with a quad-rear camera setup as its predecessor. The device is expected to be equipped with a 64MP GW1 primary sensor.

The device is further said to feature an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. The device might feature an AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is speculated to feature a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The handset is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Lastly, it is expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery which accompanied by 15W fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India