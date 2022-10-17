Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 4G Phone Listed on Amazon; Worth Buying in 5G Era? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung seems to have discreetly launched a new smartphone in India called the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition. The device has been silently listed on the e-commerce portal Amazon India for purchase. This smartphone is the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition launched in October 2021 as a tweaked version of the Galaxy M31.

As its name indicates, the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition borrows the specifications from the standard Galaxy M32. However, a complimentary 3-month Prime membership for non-Prime members comes as an exclusive benefit.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition Price in India

Going by the listing on the e-commerce portal, the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition comes in two variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 11,499. Meanwhile, the high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 13,499. The smartphone comes in Prime Black and Blue color options.

As a part of its launch offers, buyers using a credit card for the purchase will get Rs. 1,500 discount as an EMI discount. With this, the effective price of the smartphone will drop to Rs. 9,999.

What Does the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition Offer?

To recall the specs, the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition bestows a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-U display. The panel offers an FHD+ resolution, 800 nits of brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. It draws power from a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone gets the power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC teamed up with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage space, and a microSD card slot for additional storage space. It runs Android 11 OS topped with One UI 4.1.

There is a 20MP selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup at its rear. The rear camera arrangement of the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Worth Buying in the 5G Era?

At a time when smartphone brands are launching 5G offerings to gain traction among buyers, the Samsung smartphone sticks to 4G connectivity. Also, it is priced starting from Rs. 11,499 while offerings from Chinese brands such as Redmi and Realme offer 5G at this price point.

Moreover, the 5G wave has begun in India, and the government has asked all smartphone brands to support 5G services with 5G smartphones at the earliest. The smartphone makers have ensured that they will gradually shift to 5G phones priced at Rs. 10,000 or above. The entry of the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition at this point in time could be interesting but we will have to wait to see how it performs against the competition.

