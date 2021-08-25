Just In
Samsung Galaxy M32 With 12 5G Bands Support, Dimensity 720 Announced; Price Starts At Rs. 18,999
Samsung has finally announced the 5G version of the Galaxy M32 in India. The rear camera design of the Galaxy M32 5G looks similar to the recently launched Galaxy A52. The Galaxy M32 5G features include 2 5G bands support, Dimensity chip, 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. Besides, the smartphone comes in two storage configurations and two color options.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Features
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC handles the processing paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The device runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top and is also claimed to offer two years of software updates. The Galaxy M32 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Moreover, the handset features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The 13MP selfie camera sensor of the Galaxy M32 5G is placed in the notch at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price And Sale In India
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been launched in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB model configurations. The price of the handset starts at Rs. 20,999 which is expected for the base model.
The price of the high-end variant is yet to be revealed. The phone will be available for purchase in Slate Black and Sky Blue color options via Amazon starting September 2. If you buy the phone using ICICI Bank credit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, you can avail of Rs. 2,000 instant discount which brings the starting price to Rs. 18,999.
Should You Buy?
If you are looking for a 5G-enabled device but don't want to go for the Chinese brands then the Galaxy M32 5G can be a good buy at a budget price tag. It flaunts a good design and is also packed with decent features that one mid-range device should offer.
