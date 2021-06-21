Samsung Galaxy M32 With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched In India; Missing 5G A Drawback? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has added a new member to the affordable Galaxy M series in India. The company has officially announced the Galaxy M32 which has been popping up via leaks for a long now. The device has been announced with standard 4G network support and features like a 64MP quad-camera setup, an AMOLED display, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Highlight Features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is launched with the Helio G80 processor. The octa-core MediaTek processor is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. With this mid-range processor's backing, the device will be up against the likes of the Poco M3 and the Redmi Note 10 in the country.

The Galaxy M32 is packed with an AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches. The Infinity-U display comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 800 nits peak brightness. The panel further supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and a waterdrop notch.

For optics, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M32 with a quad-lens module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The device comprises an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth effects. The device packs a massive 20MP sensor for selfies and video calling upfront.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS baked-on One UI. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery as previous-gen models with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 India Pricing And Sale Details

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 which is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model has been priced at RS. 16,999. The device can be purchased in black, blue, and white colors via Amazon in India.

Missing 5G Support A Drawback?

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has the standard 4G network connectivity, unlike the competitions in this segment such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. All these devices have a similar price range as the Galaxy M32 but are 5G-ready.

The other hardware features offered by the Galaxy M32 are well defined for their price tag. However, the Chinese brands are already taking a leap in the smartphone space with affordable 5G handsets.

So, it would have been in Samsung's favour to launch a 5G smartphone in this price range. Nevertheless, the Galaxy M32 still has a decent set of features that will give it an edge over the 4G counterparts.

