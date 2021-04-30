Just In
- 10 min ago PUBG Mobile India Launch Teaser Uploaded And Removed; Is It coming back?
-
- 16 min ago CovidVerified Helps Identify Verified, Expired Tweets Related To COVID-19: Here’s How
- 24 min ago nubia Z30 Render With Dual Tone Design Emerges Online
- 45 min ago Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With 20 hours Playback Launched: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- News Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Result date, majority seats, exit poll results and more
- Education CMA Exam Dates 2021: ICMAI Revises CMA June 2021 Exam Schedule
- Movies Parth Samthaan Reveals Real Reason For Quitting Kasautii; Reacts To Claims Of Him Being Reason For Show's End
- Automobiles Rahul Bajaj Resigns As Chairman Of Bajaj Auto: Niraj Bajaj To Take Over The Position
- Finance All You Need To Know About Tax Rules On Winning Game Shows & Lottery
- Sports AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa go down to Al Wahda, finish third in Group
- Lifestyle On Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, A Look At His Stylish Hair And Beard Looks From His 5 Films
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Samsung Galaxy M32 With Helio G80 Stops By Geekbench; New Budget Offering?
Samsung is done with the Galaxy M42 5G launch. The handset arrived as the first smartphone in the Galaxy 'M' lineup to be equipped with 5G network connectivity. Now, the brand is all set to add another variant to this series dubbed Galaxy M32. The upcoming smartphone will also be an affordable offering, but it will come with standard 4G network support. The device has now been spotted at the Geekbench where its benchmark scores and processor details are tipped.
Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted At Geekbench
The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the SM-325FV model number. If we speak of the benchmark scores, the smartphone has achieved 361 points in the single-core test and 1254 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will operate using the octa-core MediaTek MT6769V/CT processor.
This chipset is also known as the MediaTek Helio G80 processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The mid-range MediaTek processor has six cores clocking at 1.8GHz and two cores with 2.0GHz clock speed. The Gejbench database has also tipped 6GB RAM configuration. We might see some other variants during the launch.
The storage capacity hasn't been specified, but the 6GB RAM variant could ship with 128GB onboard storage capacity. Apart from the benchmark scores and processor, the Geekbench listing confirms Android 11 OS. The Galaxy A32 will have the custom One UI 3.0 interface pre-installed.
The rumour mill hasn't revealed the other key features of the Galaxy M32 and it remains to be seen what all hardware upgrades it will offer compared to its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy M31s. Notably, one of the recent leaks has suggested that the Galaxy M32 will also have a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit which is offered by the Galaxy M31s as well.
The unit will have 15W fast charging support. It could be a possibility that Samsung borrows some other features from the previous-generation model. The Galaxy M32 will also likely offer an FHD+ display AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout. This variant might also employ a quad-lens camera module at the rear. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560