Samsung Galaxy M32 With Helio G80 Stops By Geekbench; New Budget Offering?

Samsung is done with the Galaxy M42 5G launch. The handset arrived as the first smartphone in the Galaxy 'M' lineup to be equipped with 5G network connectivity. Now, the brand is all set to add another variant to this series dubbed Galaxy M32. The upcoming smartphone will also be an affordable offering, but it will come with standard 4G network support. The device has now been spotted at the Geekbench where its benchmark scores and processor details are tipped.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted At Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been spotted at the Geekbench database with the SM-325FV model number. If we speak of the benchmark scores, the smartphone has achieved 361 points in the single-core test and 1254 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will operate using the octa-core MediaTek MT6769V/CT processor.

This chipset is also known as the MediaTek Helio G80 processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The mid-range MediaTek processor has six cores clocking at 1.8GHz and two cores with 2.0GHz clock speed. The Gejbench database has also tipped 6GB RAM configuration. We might see some other variants during the launch.

The storage capacity hasn't been specified, but the 6GB RAM variant could ship with 128GB onboard storage capacity. Apart from the benchmark scores and processor, the Geekbench listing confirms Android 11 OS. The Galaxy A32 will have the custom One UI 3.0 interface pre-installed.

The rumour mill hasn't revealed the other key features of the Galaxy M32 and it remains to be seen what all hardware upgrades it will offer compared to its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy M31s. Notably, one of the recent leaks has suggested that the Galaxy M32 will also have a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit which is offered by the Galaxy M31s as well.

The unit will have 15W fast charging support. It could be a possibility that Samsung borrows some other features from the previous-generation model. The Galaxy M32 will also likely offer an FHD+ display AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout. This variant might also employ a quad-lens camera module at the rear. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.

