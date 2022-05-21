Samsung Galaxy M33, M53 5G Now Available In Emerald Brown Color; Pricing & Offers News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G smartphones are now being offered in a new color variant. The company has released the Emerald Brown color option for both the mid-range 5G handsets in the country. Both the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G were released in India in April this year in two color models each.

Samsung Galaxy M33, M53 5G Emerald Brown Pricing, Availability, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the M53 5G's Emerald Brown color variant can be purchased on the company's website, Amazon India, and select brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The Galaxy M33 5G costs Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM model, while the 8GB version costs Rs. 19,499. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on the purchases made via ICICI bank debit and credit cards.

The Galaxy M53 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB version and Rs. 28,499 for the 8GB RAM model. On Amazon, the buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 with ICICI bank debit and credit cards. Earlier, the Galaxy M33 5G was available in Blue and Green color options. The Galaxy M53 5G was being offered in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green hues.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications, Features

To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses the Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC. At the rear, the phone has a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. There's an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. A 25W fast charging 6,000 mAh battery keeps it running.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications, Features

The Galaxy M53 5G gets a slightly bigger 6.7-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and boots Android 12 with OneUI 4 out of the box. It is fuelled by a smaller 5,000 mAh 25W fast-charging battery.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has an impressive 108MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth-sensing and macro photography. The device also has a large 32MP selfie camera.

Best Mobiles in India