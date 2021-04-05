Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Benchmarks Out Following Official Listing; Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's first 5G smartphone in the budget-oriented 'M' series. The company is said to launch the Galaxy M42 5G as the new offering. The handset is all set to make a debut in India which was confirmed via the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Its official listing also went live recently on the company's official website. The key features of the device have already been confirmed by the listing. Now, the smartphone has been listed at the Geekbench database where its processor details have been reaffirmed.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Listed On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has paid a visit to Geekbench with the SM-M462B model number. The smartphone has achieved 650 and 1779 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. As per the Geekbench database, the Galaxy 42 5G will be equipped with a Snapdragon processor with eight cores and 1.8GHz clock speed.

The online reports suggest it to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The device will likely have an in-built modem for 5G connectivity. Another listing from the device's source code accessed via a web browser mentions Adreno 619 GPU. The Geekbench listing also mentions the 4GB RAM option, but doesn't reveal the storage capacity.

We can expect the company to launch a 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will have the Android 11 OS pre-installed which will be topped with a custom OneUI interface. The Geekbench database doesn't reveal any other hardware specifics, nor does the official listing dropped any major clues.

But, the device has been visiting the leaks factory for a while now and it is expected to arrive with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It will support an FHD+ resolution and will likely flaunt a punch-hole design. The camera cutout upfront is said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The primary camera setup at the rear is said to comprise four sensors with the main lens being a 64MP snapper. The unit has also bagged its certification via 3C mobile regulatory in China. It revealed a 15W fast charging support. The unit is speculated to be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery.

