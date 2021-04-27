Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Leaks At Google Play Console; Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M42 is set to make a debut as the first 5G smartphone in the Galaxy M series on April 28. Official teasers and promotional posters have been shared by the company already. The upcoming budget smartphone is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 750G processor and will be available via Amazon. Now, right ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted at Google Play Console confirming some of the previously leaked features.

The Google Play Console has listed down the smartphone with the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone with the a42xq device code. Notably, the Galaxy M42 5G also has the same device code, i.e. a42xq. This makes us believe that the Galaxy M42 5G would be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

According to the Google Play Console, the Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm 7225 processor which is known as the Snapdragon 750G processor. This corroborates with the previous leaks.

The octa-core 5G processor will have Adreno 619 GPU support and will further be accompanied by a 6GB RAM option. The storage capacity isn't mentioned, but atleast a 128GB storage option will likely be present.

The Galaxy M42 5G will be powered ship with the Android 11 OS which is expected to be wrapped around a custom One UI interface. The display features have also been tipped by the Google Play Console database.

The smartphone will be packed with an HD+ display which will be an IPS LCD panel with 720 x 1339 pixels resolution. The previous leaks have pointed at a 48MP primary camera module. The display will sport a waterdrop style notch.

The device will have a 48MP primary camera module. Considering this device will arrive as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, we can expect three additional sensors including an ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth and a macro sensor. Also, the device might feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

